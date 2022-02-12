Toyota GR86, Subaru BRZ Now Offer Factory Race Package With Stripped Interior and a Cage
It's designed to compete in a special racing series run by Toyota Gazoo Racing.
The Subaru BRZ and its Toyota GR86 twin are both popular choices for track duty. The two companies have recognized this fact, and now sell stripped-down models in Japan designed for this purpose, reports Motor1.
The Subaru BRZ Cup Car Basic is being sold for those eager to compete in the upcoming Toyota Gazoo Racing GR86/BRZ Cup that kicks off July 16 at Fuji Speedway. The cars come with a full roll cage with side intrusion bars and a six-point safety harness for the driver. Output from the 2.4-liter boxer engine remains stock at 228 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque, fed to the rear wheels through the standard six-speed manual transmission.
There's also an engine oil cooler and added cooling fins on the differential to allow the car to better withstand long runs at race pace. Seat-side and side-curtain airbags have been deleted for safety. The car rides on steel wheels, as they're intended to be swapped out for stickier rubber on race-spec wheels at the track.
Subaru plans to sell 30 units per year according to the press release, at a price of 3,338,500 yen, or roughly $28,900. Toyota will also offer a GR86 Cup Basic, coming in a touch cheaper at just 3,334,000 yen, or roughly $28,870.
Other Japanese automakers have built similar models before, too. Notably, Mitsubishi produced the Rally Sport (RS) trim of the legendary Lancer Evolution back in the day, aiming to help tuners save money on their track builds by leaving off all the bits they would throw away anyway. Steel wheels again made an appearance, since such buyers would replace them shortly after purchase regardless.
For those eager to get racing, it could hardly be easier than picking up a factory-prepped race car, slapping on some tires, and heading out to the track. The cars are highly affordable, too; there aren't too many other race specials you can get for under $30,000, let alone ones with their own racing series. Plus, there's something charming about the steel wheels on a modern sports car. A lot to like for the enthusiasts here, indeed.
