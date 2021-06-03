Manual 2022 Toyota GT 86 Is Half a Second Quicker From 0-60 Than the Automatic

The 2022 Toyota GR 86 has broken cover, at last, accompanied by just enough Initial D allusions to show Toyota knows why we all want it so much. To address the biggest criticism of the first-gen 86, the 2022 model has more power and hasn't sacrificed its transmission options of an approachable automatic and a more technical manual transmission. Unlike many modern sports cars, though, the 86's automatic is the lower-performing of the two. It lunges from zero to 60 mph 0.5 seconds slower, despite automatics typically being the pinnacle of performance nowadays. Let's first be clear that this is not a phenomenon exclusive to the redesigned 86 or its Subaru sibling the BRZ. The first-gen 86 with an automatic was 1.0 seconds slower to 60 mph than the manual, taking 8.0 seconds to the stick shift's 7.0, according to Toyota. Extra horsepower in the 2022 cars has shortened these sprints markedly, pulling the manual car down to 6.1 seconds and the automatic to 6.6 despite both being six-speed gearboxes.

Toyota 2022 Toyota GR 86

This performance gulf could be down to any one or a combination of multiple factors, the least likely of which is the state of engine tune. Carmakers sometimes offer different tunes for automatic and manual transmissions, the former typically being the weaker of the two, though Toyota acknowledged no such difference between the 86's auto and manual versions. Far more likely, we believe, is that the difference is down to the transmissions themselves.

Toyota 2022 Toyota GR 86