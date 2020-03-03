81 Vintage Cars Rusting in a Kansas Scrapyard Can Be Saved for $425,000

Out in the boonies of Belleville, Kansas, 81 classic cars and trucks are sitting in a scrapyard, waiting for someone to save them from slowly rusting away. But the attention they need may never come around because let me tell you, they ain't cheap.

This collection of vintage vehicles, parts, and engines is the subject of a Hemmings ad, whose few photos and short description do little to justify the $425,000 asking price. We've reached out to the seller for a more complete list of the vehicles, though there would need to be some special gems hiding to bring up the value of the mostly-weathered cars included in the listing.