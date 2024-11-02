Give Us the Safari Toyota Land Cruiser. We Need the Safari Land Cruiser. 

In between the seemingly endless booths of aftermarket accessories, parts, and tech are the SEMA Show loss leaders that send our jaws to the floor. I’m talking about the over-the-top teasers, the one-and-done show-stoppers, the ogle-intended dream builds that money can indeed buy. And so, in walks the Land Cruiser ROX, Toyota’s second totally-doable-but-they-won’t concept of this year’s show.

Developed by Calty Design Research, Toyota‘s North American design studio, the Land Cruiser “Recreation Open eXperience,” or ROX for short, is an open-top off-roader, not unlike iconic Land Cruisers of the past.

Using a 2024 Land Cruiser 250 series model as the donor vehicle, the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based Calty team made its best Dr. Terry Dubrow impression and put the off-road beast under the knife. And no botched surgery here because the result is a beefy, big-bootied babe with no qualms about going topless. Everything fabricated on the Land Cruiser ROX is also legitimately functional.

Featuring an open-air cabin, the vehicle’s profile is distinct and deliberate. The roof is a sliding soft top panel, while the “skeleton” doors feature an open lower section. The roofless rear now doubles as a truck bed. There’s a functional mid-gate that creates a pass-through from the cabin, and the tailgate features built-in seats. Bring your own cushions, but I’m sure someone at SEMA can sell you a pair.

Toyota

The interior is upholstered in Heritage Orange leather with contrast stitching as well as SLS Nylon 3D-printed features embedded here and there, particularly the doorsills. Integrated within the door panels are safety kits and custom catch-all webbing to hang items like sunglasses. Or maybe lace in your fingers for added don’t-fall-out grip when extreme off-roading.

Because the Land Cruiser ROX has a four-inch lift and a customized independent suspension courtesy of TRD. Its track width was also increased by eight inches by using forged aluminum control arms in the front and rear. This naturally widened the body, flexing out the fender flares.

Toyota

For added outdoorsy usability, the Land Cruiser ROX is outfitted with a triple-bar roof rack, seven roof-mounted auxiliary lights, a sports bar with molle panels, and a custom jerrycan. Elsewhere on the exterior are D-rings built into the high-lift front and rear bumpers as well as brush guards. And, yes, the tires are massive. The Land Cruiser ROX wears BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM3 shoes sized 37X12.50R18 LT.

But as if to not be too intimidating, the Land Cruiser ROX is coated in soothing Spring Green paint, which is a vintage Land Cruiser color.

“The Land Cruiser ROX is a reminder of what Land Cruiser has always been, and an invitation to Land Cruiser fans who will appreciate experiencing the great outdoors in an entirely new way,” said Mike Tripp, group vice president, Toyota Division Marketing, Toyota Motor North America. “We can’t wait to see how they react.”

Of course, the consumer reaction is, “Build it!” But Toyota won’t. To reiterate the corporate disclaimer: “Vehicle referenced is a special project prototype vehicle, modified with parts and/or accessories not available from Toyota…and may not be street legal.” No automaker is that daring once SEMA Show week is over.