2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Debuts Aug. 1 and This Is Our Best Look Yet

If you're itching to see the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser that's bound for the United States, you won't have to wait much longer. The off-road rig debuts next Tuesday, Aug. 1, and it's expected to rock a design that's a big departure from the global-market 300 Series Land Cruiser. You can see it parked next to a 60 Series model in the teaser here.

While the new 'Yota is pictured next to its predecessor, there aren't many obvious styling cues that carry over from the classic 4x4. Both trucks' headlights are rectangular, but the 2024 model's aren't bisected. The grille and bumper designs are totally different too, it seems, with the to-be-revealed Land Cruiser's front end looking much taller and blockier. Of course, that's kind of the way things are these days.

On the left is a shadowy teaser of the 2024 Land Cruiser released by Toyota. On the right is the new GX laid over top.

Toyota hasn't said anything about the 2024 Land Cruiser's powertrain options just yet, but there are two trains of thought among speculators. One is that it could mirror the new Lexus GX, which launched with a twin-turbo, 3.5-liter V6 and will eventually get a hybrid variant. The other is that it will offer the same 2.4-liter turbo-four as the Tacoma pickup with an electrified version of that likely to come at some point if not at launch.

Either way, we're just hoping for a manual transmission, even if it has that funny-looking shift boot.

We know it's a lot bigger than the FJ40.

The Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco continue to prove by the quarter that people are hungry for retro-inspired 4x4s. The Land Cruiser will almost definitely not be a convertible like those other two, but it will have a Toyota badge on the front and that's enough for a lot of people that would never buy a Jeep or a Ford. Quality, durability, and reliability are still the Japanese automaker's core focuses; the off-road space could use more of that.

Expect this to be an impressively capable rig with a few tricks up its sleeve when the sheet's pulled off next week.