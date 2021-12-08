The New Toyota Land Cruiser Looks Better on 35s With Fender Flares

Arctic Trucks knows how to build Toyotas.

By Chris Tsui
Arctic Trucks

We've already seen the visual wonders that a good set of steelies can do to the new 300 Series Toyota Land Cruiser. However, the cold weather experts at Arctic Trucks have gone a couple of steps further by introducing the LC300 AT35, a Land Cruiser with 35-inch tires and the fender flares to match. 

The AT35 boasts an inch and a half of additional ground clearance over the stock Land Cruiser while approach and departure angles have increased by five and six degrees, respectively. The kit specifically comes with 35- by 12.5-inch tires wrapped around 17-inch alloys—not steelies, unfortunately, but I'm sure Arctic Trucks would be able to accommodate 'em on request. It's also got reinforced rear shock absorber brackets, shock absorber and spring spacers all around, the big fenders, and the necessary geometry tweaks that let it all come together on the road (and off it). 

All in all, Arctic Trucks' modifications add 220 pounds to the curb weight and about 31 inches to the turning circle. 

On styling alone, though, seeing the Land Cruiser with broader shoulders and thicker shoes just looks right. The fender flares, in particular, look so proper that I think Toyota ought to start offering the truck like this from the factory. And while the automaker's at it, might as well sell the Land Cruiser in the United States.

We're getting the Lexus LX600 here, which sports the same TNGA-F platform as the Land Cruiser, as well as a shared 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6. Other markets get turbodiesel variants of the Land Cruiser and LX, though the gas engine is more potent with 409 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque.

For those who swear they've heard the name Arctic Trucks before but can't quite put their finger on where, the firm was responsible for prepping the red Toyota Hilux Top Gear used to trek all the way to the North Pole back in 2007. It's also done up a slew of Iceland-ready pickups, from Isuzu D-Maxes to Ford Super Duties with 44-inch tires.

