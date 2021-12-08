The New Toyota Land Cruiser Looks Better on 35s With Fender Flares

On styling alone, though, seeing the Land Cruiser with broader shoulders and thicker shoes just looks right. The fender flares, in particular, look so proper that I think Toyota ought to start offering the truck like this from the factory. And while the automaker's at it, might as well sell the Land Cruiser in the United States.
We're getting the Lexus LX600 here, which sports the same TNGA-F platform as the Land Cruiser, as well as a shared 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6. Other markets get turbodiesel variants of the Land Cruiser and LX, though the gas engine is more potent with 409 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque.
For those who swear they've heard the name Arctic Trucks before but can't quite put their finger on where, the firm was responsible for prepping the red Toyota Hilux Top Gear used to trek all the way to the North Pole back in 2007. It's also done up a slew of Iceland-ready pickups, from Isuzu D-Maxes to Ford Super Duties with 44-inch tires.