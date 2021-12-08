The New Toyota Land Cruiser Looks Better on 35s With Fender Flares

We've already seen the visual wonders that a good set of steelies can do to the new 300 Series Toyota Land Cruiser. However, the cold weather experts at Arctic Trucks have gone a couple of steps further by introducing the LC300 AT35, a Land Cruiser with 35-inch tires and the fender flares to match.

The AT35 boasts an inch and a half of additional ground clearance over the stock Land Cruiser while approach and departure angles have increased by five and six degrees, respectively. The kit specifically comes with 35- by 12.5-inch tires wrapped around 17-inch alloys—not steelies, unfortunately, but I'm sure Arctic Trucks would be able to accommodate 'em on request. It's also got reinforced rear shock absorber brackets, shock absorber and spring spacers all around, the big fenders, and the necessary geometry tweaks that let it all come together on the road (and off it).

All in all, Arctic Trucks' modifications add 220 pounds to the curb weight and about 31 inches to the turning circle.