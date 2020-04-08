Arctic Trucks' Ford F-150 Conquers the Poles With Massive 44-Inch Snow Tires

No one does off-roading like Iceland's 4x4 firm Arctic Trucks, known for its massively capable builds that almost always feature monstrous tires and ultra-wide fenders. The company's latest project is no different, though it is a change of pace compared to the Toyota Land Cruisers you typically see crawling from one glacier to the next. It's a 2020 Ford F-150 pickup jacked on 44-inch winter tires—and it looks the business.

Built on a Lariat-trimmed F-Series, this truck is just short of top o' the line with its laundry list of upscale features. Of course, amenities like heated seats are a must when traversing the Arctic Circle's frozen landscapes, but what we're most interested in is the hardware underneath. For that, we have to take a closer look at the F-150 AT44.

Yes, it gets its name from the size of its tires. Who does that?