80 Series Toyota Land Cruisers Had a Super-Base ‘Poverty Pack’ Trim

Poverty Pack vehicles are said to all have been powered by 4.2-liter, naturally aspirated diesel straight sixes, which produce 129 horsepower and 210 pound-feet of torque. From there, that power gets sent through a five-speed manual to the transfer case. They came without air conditioning, a rear heater, a passenger-side defroster, sliding rear window, or normal third-row seats. Some appear to have lacked third-row seats entirely, though at least a few had a pair of troop carrier-style jump seats, accessed through ambulance-style doors in the rear.
Upholstery options appear to have consisted of cloth and either fake leather or vinyl, while the floors were rubber. All lacked a sunroof or running boards, while one for-sale listing indicates they also missed out on the CD player and front speakers, not to mention window tint, fender flares, or alloy wheels.