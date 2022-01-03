Ford Bronco Soft Top Lets in a Ton of Snow During Blizzard, Owner Says

The 2021 Ford Bronco's rollout got off to a rocky start, in large part due to problems with its roof. The Bronco's easy-to-remove hardtop, for example, had crippling quality issues that forced Ford to recall every one sold the first few months. It seems the soft-tops aren't without issues either, as one Canadian Bronco owner claims to have discovered. When he left for a days-long trip in another vehicle, his off-roader was at home with the roof allegedly latched in place. Upon returning, he found his Ford's interior had filled with snow and ice in a big way.

Tyrone Raddi, who lives in Tuktoyaktuk on Canada's northern shore, shared photos of the aftermath of a blizzard that swept through town while he was away for five days. His pictures show a thick layer of snow and frost all over his Bronco's interior, all apparently deposited by 50-mph winds. So thoroughly covered was the interior that it almost looks like Raddi left his roof off entirely, which many commenters accuse him of doing in the various places his photos have been posted.