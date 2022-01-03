Ford Bronco Soft Top Lets in a Ton of Snow During Blizzard, Owner Says

Raddi told me that he didn't share the photos to knock Ford, stating that he adores his truck and that he believes it best other owners know what could happen to theirs in extreme weather.
"I only posted to warn other people that they may have an issue as mine certainly did," Raddi said. "It was never about attacking Ford or the Bronco. I still love the vehicle and had no doubt when I got home I would just sweep it out and be able to drive it again."
It's tough to say how significant a problem this poses for Bronco owners. On one hand, soft tops already aren't ideal for climes that see significant snowfall or extreme wind regardless of which vehicle they're on. On the other, we may continue to see both in greater extremes (and in new places) as our climate changes. In either case, it's safer to just stick with a hardtop.
Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: james@thedrive.com