Ford Responds to Controversy Over Bronco Soft Top Failure in a Blizzard

Tyrone Raddi, the owner of a soft-top 2021 Ford Bronco Outer Banks living in the Arctic Circle, left for a five-day trip toward the end of December. His truck was parked at home and he says its convertible roof was up the entire time, but after a blizzard swept through town, Raddi's wife sent him photos of the Bronco's interior full of snow. The images found their way online, where they were met with disbelief for obvious reasons; it looked like Raddi had forgotten to put his roof up, and many accused him of doing just that, often in less than civil words.

When I closely examined Raddi's account, though, it appeared as if these photos and videos supported his claims rather than contradicted them. With a few soft top Bronco owners reaching out to me via email and others chiming in on forums like Bronco6G, it was time to ask Ford how this might've happened. A spokesperson responded by saying:

"We've only seen something like this when the roof has been left open or unlatched. The customer should flag this concern with their dealer to inspect what might have happened in these photos. If there's an issue, he would be covered under warranty. However, until an inspection is completed, this is all speculation."