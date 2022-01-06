Ford Responds to Controversy Over Bronco Soft Top Failure in a Blizzard

Without having been there to see it unfold, we can only go off the photos, videos, and quotes Raddi provided. He told me that "all the snow got in while everything was secured the way I got [it] from the dealership." The Bronco's roof was completely coated in snow outside, and partially within, while the engine bay was thoroughly frozen up too. But even with this seemingly in Raddi's favor, and seeing as he has no obvious motive to fib to the world, there's no clear explanation for how this happened. After reading dozens of accounts from owners, I think I have the answer, though: A literal perfect storm.
A forum thread on Bronco6G points to this, too. There and elsewhere, Bronco owners have reported problems with getting their soft tops to properly seal, which could explain how snow got into Raddi's Bronco.
"The issue that caused this also happened with mine and many other Bronco owners," one reader said. "The trucks are being delivered with tops that will not latch into place at the midpoint connection and the front at the same time."
"I luckily found mine early and was able to make adjustments so it would fit. I can easily see how someone in a cold-weather environment would not notice this on a new vehicle as they probably have not messed with the top at all."