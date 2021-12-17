Simple Ford Bronco Whipple Tune Adds 59 HP, 82 LB-FT at the Wheels

Demand for the Jeep Wrangler-fighting Ford Bronco is still raging, and one of the truck's key advantages over its crosstown rival is the extra power it packs. Sure, the $75,990 Wrangler 392 gets 470 horsepower from a 6.4-liter V8. But as far as the trucks' more pedestrian versions go, the Bronco's 330-horsepower EcoBoost V6 is a cut above the 285 offered from the Jeep's 3.6-liter Pentastar.

If you want even more power from the Bronco, well, you're in luck. Whipple, a company known primarily for its superchargers, has released a flash tune for the twin-turbocharged engine, and the results are impressive. A dyno test from Florida's Lethal Performance revealed not only the wheel horsepower numbers for a mostly stock 2.7-liter Bronco, but also the massive gains from Whipple's flash tune on the motor.

Jared from Lethal Performance does state the rig has an axle-back exhaust; however, it was installed during both portions of the before and after dyno test, so the gains in the video below are strictly from the tune.