Tuners Are Already Giving the Ford Bronco Sport 305 HP and Burbly Backfires

Our first taste of the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport left us with the distinct impression that Ford had committed acts of war against Subaru. We suspect more Ford and Subaru owners will see our way of thinking as newly available engine tunes for the Bronco Sport trickle out, turning Ford's baby off-roader into a weapon capable of leaving Subies behind in confusing clouds of dust.

These tunes come by way of Vivid Racing, which has released a stock ECU re-flash for the 2.0-liter EcoBoost in Bronco Sport Badlands and First Edition trims. Vivid has offered performance enhancements for these engines for years, both for the original version in cars like the Focus ST, and the 2015-onward evolution, which gained a twin-scroll turbo and increased compression. With this body of experience already in its possession, it wasn't hard for Vivid Racing to apply it to the new Bronco Sport, which mere months after launch has its own market-ready performance tune.