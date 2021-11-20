They’re Out There Lowering Ford Broncos Already

The Ford Bronco is a capable new four-wheel drive, and not typically the first vehicle you'd choose to slam on lowered suspension. However, that's precisely why the very concept appeals to some people. Two companies have now teamed up to drop Ford's new off-roader to the floor.

Vossen Wheels out of Florida didn't hesitate to drop its Bronco on air suspension, working with scene-friendly AccuAir on the rig. Impressively, the 35-inch tires still fit beneath the guards even when the suspension is at its lowest level.