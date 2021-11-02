The Bronco DR is a limited-production racing vehicle, built from the ground up for performance and intended for off-road use only. Built on the production four-door Bronco chassis, the vehicle scores a full roll-cage enclosing what is now a two-person cockpit, complete with racing seats and a Motec dash display. A 5.0-liter third-gen Coyote V8 with over 400 horsepower drives all four wheels through a 10R80 transmission, paired with a shift-on-the-fly transfer case from the F-150. Electronically-locking differentials are fitted front and rear to handle all situations.

The Ford Bronco had one of the most hyped vehicle launches in recent years, marking the return of a nameplate that was sorely missed in the marketplace. The Bronco name with has long been synonymous with off-road performance, and Ford's latest move aims to further push that narrative. The 2023 Ford Bronco DR ratchets things up to a new level, however, as a hardcore desert racer packing V8 power under the hood.

As you'd expect, the suspension has been heavily worked over for desert racing duties. Multimatic Positional Selective DSSV dampers are fitted all round, complete with finned bodies for added cooling in rough driving conditions. The lower control arms have also been upgraded to Multimatic-designed billet aluminum parts. Suspension travel is improved 55.1% at the front and 58.6% at the rear compared to the already-impressive Bronco Badlands, for a total of 15.8 inches and 17.4 inches respectively.

Tires are the 37-inch BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM3s, with the Baja-winning rubber fitted to beadlock rims. With all the upgrades, the Bronco DR boasts a approach angle of 47 degrees, breakover angle of 33 degrees, and departure angle of 37 degrees, . It's a significant improvement over the Bronco Badlands four-door, which manages 43.2 degrees, 26.3 degrees, and 37.0 degrees respectively.

However, if there's one features that says "race car" above all else, it's a roof scoop. The Bronco DR does not disappoint, with a large intake up top feeding air to the rear-mounted radiator. Such a layout makes some sense, protecting the cooling system from damage in front-end crashes and likely making more room for the hefty Coyote V8, too. There's also a 65-gallon fuel tank mounted in what was the cargo area, which should prove handy on long desert rally stages.