California Car Chase Goes Underwater After Man Flees Into Lake with a Submersible Seascooter

A Californian man was arrested Monday after leading FBI agents on a car chase that ended not in a car, but on a Yamaha 350Li Seascooter under Lake Shasta, reports the Los Angeles Times. Matthew Piercey, 44, of Palo Cedro, California, was wanted for 31 felony counts relating to a $35 million investment fraud scheme.

Per federal court documents cited by the Los Angeles Times, FBI agents say Piercey led them on a car chase before his lake outing on Monday morning, going through several residential neighborhoods before leading the chase onto Interstate 5 near Redding. Piercey ditched his truck near the edge of Lake Shasta, pulled out the Seascooter and swam into the cold NorCal waters.

According to federal prosecutors, there were times where the only thing giving away Piercey's location were bubbles. The 350Li Seascooter is a three-speed submersible device that you hold onto to cruise along at speeds of up to 3.7 mph underwater. It retails for $1,195 on Yamaha's website.