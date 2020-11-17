The BBC Declares Flying Cars Are Here, and It Sure Is Wrong About That

There is no shortage of movies that feature fanciful flying cars: Blade Runner. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Back to the Future. And a favorite in our house because we can’t resist Bruce Willis, The Fifth Element. In real life, though, flying cars are a vision we haven’t realized—yet.

But now it's none other than the BBC declaring flying cars to be the next great advance in a splashy feature last week, reporting on the advances in battery energy density, material science, and computing that have spurred the development of a range of personal flying vehicle prototypes in recent years, from electric gliders to fixed-wing craft and quadcopter drones. Thing is, none of the projects mentioned come even close to living up to the bold headline: "The flying car is here – and it could change the world."

Spoiler: It's not. Not only are the vast majority of these concepts not cars in any sense—personal VTOL (vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft is more like it—none are in production at this juncture. At least, none that look anything close to a car. Merriam-Webster's dictionary definition of the word "car" does allow some wiggle room by including "the part of an airship or balloon that carries the passengers and cargo," but still. Not cars.

Few plans have generated as much hype as Uber's, as it's the largest company with the most forward-looking public plans for personal air travel. The ubiquitous ride-sharing company launched Uber Elevate four years ago, and the company claims it's actively working toward “aerial ridesharing" outside its flashy Uber Copter service in NYC (that's since been grounded by the pandemic), but those plans don't involve flying cars either. Uber Elevate says it's building toward a 2023 launch of small, electric VTOL aircraft in Dallas, Los Angeles, and Melbourne, Australia between suburbs and cities. Axios reported that the division has 80 employees and it was looking for a partner with deep pockets or a buyer. This vision may be an expensive one to keep afloat.

The idea of affordable, available transport that whisks you through your commute like an action movie star sounds glamorous, doesn't it? Keep dreaming, for now, because some significant obstacles exist with no measurable plan to overcome them.