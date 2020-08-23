New Hampshire Becomes First State With Flying Car Regulations  

Did you know the classic cartoon series The Jetsons was set in 2062? That's not as far off as we think. So the main question is, will we have flying cars before then? One state has taken a proactive approach. As Mass Live writes, New Hampshire became the first state to enact flying car regulations on July 24, 2020. These allow pilots to drive flying cars on public highways. Are there any street-legal aircrafts currently in production? Nope. But one Boston-based company has been trying to deliver on that promise for the last 10 years.

Terrafugia was founded in 2006 by a group of MIT graduates who wanted to build a road-legal vehicle that could also fly, and they did it. The first thing you see on Terrafugia's website is a video of the Transition TX-F driving on to a runaway, unfolding its wings and then taking flight. The TX-F looks nimble and quick in the air with interior shots of the cockpit showing a round steering wheel in front of the pilot/driver. The scene looks very promising, but Terrafugia has been saying its Transition flying car is six months to a year away from being delivered for a decade.

In 2008, Popular Science wrote,