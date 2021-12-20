Ford Super Duty-Based ‘Megabronc’ Isn’t the Bronco Pickup We Hoped For

Remember all of those unofficial Bronco renders that circled the internet before the actual Bronco came out? The Super Duty-faced concepts were running amuck; in fact, one person even made a real one, maybe because they liked the idea so much. That's all good and well, but what we didn't expect after the legit Bronco reached production was an F-250 bearing the new truck's face. It's a thing, though. It's called the "MegaBronc."

It's made by a company called MegaRexx, which is known for making a bigger, angrier Raptor called the MegaRaptor. The MegaBronc is much like this vehicle, actually. It starts with a crew cab F-250, gets a slew of off-road upgrades, and then a Bronco front fascia gets thrown into the mix. The end result is a machine that's wider, taller, and more capable off-road than it ever was before; it's also pretty strange looking, if I'm honest.

The fenders are boxed out rather inelegantly, and on top of these new fiberglass units are more conventional flares, which are covered in what appears to be bedliner. All of this is to support the truck's increased track width, ride height, and tire size—those are 40-inch rollers.