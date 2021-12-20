Ford Super Duty-Based ‘Megabronc’ Isn’t the Bronco Pickup We Hoped For

It does have third-row seating in the bed, though.

By Peter Holderith
Remember all of those unofficial Bronco renders that circled the internet before the actual Bronco came out? The Super Duty-faced concepts were running amuck; in fact, one person even made a real one, maybe because they liked the idea so much. That's all good and well, but what we didn't expect after the legit Bronco reached production was an F-250 bearing the new truck's face. It's a thing, though. It's called the "MegaBronc."

It's made by a company called MegaRexx, which is known for making a bigger, angrier Raptor called the MegaRaptor. The MegaBronc is much like this vehicle, actually. It starts with a crew cab F-250, gets a slew of off-road upgrades, and then a Bronco front fascia gets thrown into the mix. The end result is a machine that's wider, taller, and more capable off-road than it ever was before; it's also pretty strange looking, if I'm honest.

The fenders are boxed out rather inelegantly, and on top of these new fiberglass units are more conventional flares, which are covered in what appears to be bedliner. All of this is to support the truck's increased track width, ride height, and tire size—those are 40-inch rollers.

Unlike a regular crew cab Super Duty, the MegaBronc has a third row pulled from a Ford Expedition. Indeed, the bed cap is removable, underpinned by rollbars reminiscent of those found on an actual Bronco. Other major changes to the F-250 include new 4.56 gears, Dana 60 axles, long-travel suspension, and a well-done "Lithium Gray" paint job.

Under the hood, the truck is powered by the factory 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel engine with 475 horsepower and 1,050 pound-feet of torque. The transmission is also stock, a 10-speed automatic with a variety of selectable drive modes. The most noticeable feature of the truck, of course, is its Bronco grille set into the front fascia. 

On the topic of aesthetics, well, they leave a bit to be desired. That said, the job was certainly completed, and on the basis of it having such a visible and legitimate Bronco resemblance up front, it's at least fair to include in the name. We just got our hopes up when rumors of a factory-built Ford Bronco pickup swirled around, only to be shot down earlier this year.

If you want to buy the MegaBronc, it's not currently for sale. We can probably expect to see it at SEMA in the future, though.

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: peter@thedrive.com

