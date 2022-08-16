You Can Buy a 7-Seat Ford Super Duty SUV as the Excursion’s Unofficial Successor

If you've ever wondered what it would be like to turn an Ford F-250 into a giant three-row SUV, the Megarexx SVN is here to answer your question.

The creation of MegaRexx Trucks, the SVN follows in the footsteps of builds like the military-wheeled MegaRaptor and the chunky MegaBronc truck. The company specialises in building steroidal, jacked-up pickups and SUVs using Ford's pickups as a base.

In the case of the SVN, the idea was to build a luxury SUV with turbodiesel power and that unique MegaRexx styling. Its intended as a spiritual successor to the Ford Excursion, which was the longest and heaviest SUV ever to enter production when it launched in 1999. Based on the Ford F-250, it was canceled in 2005, barring a short run in the Mexican market in 2006.

Following in these footsteps, the SVN is based on a crew cab Ford F-250 Super Duty in Lariat Ultimate trim, complete with four-wheel-drive. Up front lives a Power Stroke 6.7-liter turbodiesel V8, good for 475 horsepower and a mighty 1,050 lb-ft of "ground punishing" torque. The truck is equipped with Ford's 10-speed TorqShift automatic from the factory.

To execute the transformation, MegaRexx designed an aluminum roof for the SVN, converting the truck bed into more interior space. One-piece tinted glass was chosen to give the rear section a sleek, luxurious look, and the inside is trimmed with an eye to a luxurious, upmarket appearance.

The second row was then given a pair of power-operated bucket seats matching the upholstery up front. The third row, where the bed used to be, gets three seats with a fold-down armrest, sourced from the Ford Expedition. The rear area also gets a Vintage Air Gen IV climate control system, aiming to keep passengers in the back as comfortable as those up front.

Outside of the modifications to the rear, the interior is otherwise well-appointed as per Ford's Lariat Ultimate trim. Features include the heated and ventilated seats up front, Ford's Sync 4 infotainment system, and a 10-speaker sound system from Bang & Olufsen.

The gigantic SUV is treated to a a 2.5" suspension lift and levelling system from Carli Suspension. A pair of tubular side steps were also added to help entry and egress with the added height. The SVN rides on 20" Fuel Militia wheels, paired with the huge 35" Nitto Ridge Grappler off-road tires.

MegaRexx has added plenty of cosmetic touches so you never forget who built this leviathan. There's custom badging front and rear, plus on the C-pillars as well. Naturally, there's a big logo etched on the tailgate, too.

The MegaRexx SVN is quite different from other mainstream luxury SUVs on the market, but that's kind of the point. If you want a big, rugged SUV on the familiar Ford F-250 platform, then this is exactly what you're looking for. Retail price is $179,950 for this rig, though, so make sure your bank balance can take the pain before you make the call.