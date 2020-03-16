Texas Man's 'Super Bronco' Is the Love Child of a Ford Excursion and an F-250

The Ford Bronco faithful among us have been waiting years for the Blue Oval to revive its iconic off-roader. In the two decades or so since the Bronco was last sold, some have even gone as far as building their own—though none are as impressive as this "Super Bronco" that combines parts from various F-250 pickups and an Excursion SUV. As you'd expect, the work that went into it is nothing short of astounding, especially when it comes to home-fabbed creations.

One Redditor recently explained to Jalopnik that his father, David Stockman of Weatherford, Texas, is the mastermind behind the project and posted an in-depth thread of how the Super Bronco came to life. In all, it took more than a little at-home ingenuity to fabricate their vision into reality. From sourcing parts across the country to purchasing one donor vehicle after another, it was a two-year process that amazingly resulted in a truck that looks like it came straight out of Dearborn.

The first step was locating a rolling chassis, which Stockman was able to track down from a local man known for parting out Ford Super Duties. An '05 F-250 crew cab frame was sourced and quickly cut up to accommodate the coming modifications, though its 6.0-liter Power Stroke diesel V-8 was retained for the build. After some troubleshooting and a round of upgrades, the turbocharged lump was ready for work with an expected power rating of around 400 horsepower—while the torque figure is likely to double that.