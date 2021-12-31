Someone’s Gonna Overpay for This 1978 Ford Bronco With a Super Duty Face

Late last year, a video showing an old Ford Bronco and modern Ford F-250 Super Duty mashup made the rounds on social media, captivating (or traumatizing) people. The response was rather mixed, of course, with most folks leaving it to Ford to re-up the famous SUV, which was already on the radar at that time and would ultimately be revealed the following summer.

If you were a fan of this thing, I've got some good news—it's for sale! The one-off build is headed to auction early next year, so with enough desire (and cash), the custom 1978 Ford Bronco Super Duty mashup can be yours.