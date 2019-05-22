Found on Ebay: This 1994 Ford Bronco Dually Is the Ultimate Oddball Truck

Few vehicles have a cult following quite like the Ford Bronco—vintage examples from the '60s remind diehards of their glory days while others are looking steadfast to the future for Ford's new version of the beloved off-roader. There've been all sorts of derivatives in the model's 50-plus-year history including the Bronco II and rare Centurion, but a dual-rear-wheel version never made the cut (or perhaps even the discussion). That could be why the builder of this 1994 Bronco chose to create their own, and now it can be yours.

Ebay

The truck/SUV hybrid looks like it came from the factory this way, odd proportions and all. Its short wheelbase and wide stance make for a particularly quirky look that really isn't bad, but definitely not for everyone. Despite a few rust spots and an off-color tailgate, it's sharp from 15 feet away and would still get you pretty of looks at the local car show. The two-tone white-and-blue paint job is a nice touch, too. Under the hood is the Bronco's premier engine choice from the year, a 302-cubic-inch V-8. It's paired to a manual transmission and, handily, four-wheel-drive.

Ebay

The seller claims all of the truck's running gear to have come from an F-350 of the same vintage, allowing the extra two wheels out back to turn without any issue. They also say everything runs as it should with a good clutch and decent brakes—in all, it sounds like a turnkey toy ready to cruise Main Street. Still, it isn't without its imperfections and, should you be looking for a showroom-perfect example, it'll need some work. The aforementioned rust is a bit of a hangup and the undercarriage could use some attention as well. However, a clean interior helps offset the downsides and so does the overall cool factor.

Ebay