A Used 2021 Ford Bronco Is Already Over $100K on eBay

Patience is a virtue and hopeful Ford Bronco owners are running out of it. While the Blue Oval's new off-roaders are finally being shipped to customers, they're barely chipping away at the 125,000 reservations that have been converted to orders. One lucky Bronco buyer who got theirs early has already listed it on eBay, and bidding has been pushed past $100,000.
The four-door 2021 Bronco First Edition painted in Cyber Orange has just 99 miles on the odometer. It's been titled already, meaning it's technically "used," if only barely so. In the listing, the seller says the truck's original MSRP was $63,200; at the time of publishing, the high bid is $105,100. It looks like they might double their money by scoring the first Bronco delivered in Tennessee.
Admittedly, it's a great spec. Wearing build number 178, the rig is equipped with the 35-inch Goodyear tires, front and rear lockers, and relevant suspension upgrades that are included in the famous Sasquatch Package. The powerful 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 sits under the hood and sends its twist to a 10-speed automatic transmission—no manual here since stick-shift Sasquatch Broncos won't arrive until next year.
It looks like the reserve has only just been met with the current highest bid of $105,100. When automotive writer and photographer Zerin Dube shared the eBay ad on Twitter, it showed a $99,600 bid with "reserve not met" directly underneath. "Ask and ye shall receive" certainly applies when you hold the keys to this generation's most hyped 4x4.