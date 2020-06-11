Airlines Might Use This Basic Shield to Protect Passengers From Coronavirus

The world is slowly healing as the global Coronavirus pandemic—or, at least its first wave—winds down. Still, the population finds itself facing a more restrictive public environment in order to ensure that the curve of new cases continues to flatten and will need to adapt to what is being coined the New Normal. Of course, social distancing can't happen everywhere—especially in public transit—and accommodations need to be made. A company from the United Kingdom called RAS Completions realizes this need in consumer airplanes and recently developed a cost-effective physical barrier to allegedly help stop the spread of airborne infections. You may recall a similar concept by a company called Avio debuting in April, meaning that the idea of a physical barrier between passengers isn't completely new. However, a revised product designed by RAS Completions is not only a more economical solution but undoubtedly more practical. Whether it is effective or not, that's up for debate.

via RAS

The barrier works by mounting polycarbonate shields on the armrests of existing airplane seating, as out of the way as possible so as to not compromise the already valuable real estate. The transparent shields then extend to the top of the seat, forming a physical barrier between the faces of passengers to protect against person-to-person droplet transmission. RAS says that this simple method not only allows airlines to continue transporting a large number of passengers but also provides an easily removable and minimally invasive solution. "So far, protection solutions all remove the use of the middle seat, which isn’t a viable, long-term financial option for most airlines," said Roger Patrol, a business development manager at RAS Completions. "Our new PPW gives airlines a choice. We want to give people the confidence to return to the skies, and firmly believe this product will help them to feel protected while retaining much of the flying experience they are used to."

via RAS