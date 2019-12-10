For Sale: Restored 1948 Ford Super Deluxe 4×4 by Marmon-Herrington Is a Serious Off-Roader

Soon to be auctioned off by RM Sotheby's is the above Ford people-carrier that was far ahead of its time. Much like some of the 21st-century's most popular SUVs, it sports a V-8 engine, although its flathead design is a bit simpler than a contemporary fuel-injected power plant. It's even got third-row seating should you need to bring your kids and the neighbors. So help us though if so much as a drop of juice landed on these exquisitely reupholstered seats...

See, this truck was once a rugged yet well-appointed model that people could drive through inclement weather without worry of traction or condition. Now? That's not so much the case. Because it's been painstakingly restored by the woodie-obsessed Nick Alexander Collection, it's more likely to fetch six-figures when it crosses the auction block than be caught dead in snow and ice.