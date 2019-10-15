Possible 2021 Ford Bronco Startup Screen Animation Leaked: Report

In the time leading up to the 2021 Ford Bronco's reveal, leaks have come around about once a month, detailing the off-road SUV's alleged engine options as well as a series of removable roof and door designs. With October now underway, a video has been posted to YouTube that drops a relatively small but interesting visual bread crumb. This is, apparently, the Bronco's initial startup screen.

Uploaded on Oct. 14, the video has gained just over 300 views at the time of publishing. It's only 16 seconds long, but in that short window, we see an animation of rocks tumbling down a mountainside that eventually come together to form the famous Bronco logo. It's set against a mountain range backdrop, which gives a nod to the upcoming truck's four-wheeling capability. In the now-famous teaser shot released by Ford a few months back, the Bronco's silhouette can be seen in front of a rocky desert.