1994 Toyota Coaster RV for Sale Is a Turbodiesel JDM Road-Tripper

Are you a lover of cross-country road trips? Are you also a lover of Japanese Domestic Market imports? Then boy, do I have the vehicle for you. This 1994 Toyota Coaster Camper is both unbelievably clean and offered with a fully legal United States title. Sure, you'll need a lot of room to store it, but at $35,000 it's way cheaper than your favorite YouTuber's Sprinter van.

Because the Coaster Camper is a proper JDM import, it uses a 4.2-liter turbodiesel straight-six from an 80 Series Toyota Land Cruiser making 168 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. In this application, it's paired up with a four-speed automatic. Being a 1994 model, it's only rear-wheel drive, but Toyota added optional four-wheel drive for 1995. It has 95,301 miles on the odometer, but you can't tell by the looks of it. The engine is located between the driver and passenger seats rather than way out back, so let's hope you never run into any cooling issues.

Who am I kidding? It's a Toyota.

The Coaster Camper isn't some modified SUV or van, either. It's built on the same medium-duty truck platform as the versatile Toyota Dyna workhorse and has a dually rear axle. This is a real-deal, full-size RV that can handle your family and all their stuff.

The oh-so-'90s Gray Mica and Ivory White two-tone paint is in great shape and the interior shows very few signs of wear. Sure, there are a few things that are broken, but it's almost 30 years old. Cut it some slack.

Speaking of the interior, this Toyota Coaster Camper comes with dual beds, a removable dinette table that can turn into more seating, and a teensy sink with an electric water pump. There's also an outdoor shower if you can find a water supply to hook it up to. However, the camper is missing the key for the shower door, so the next owner will need to have that remedied before using it.

There are certainly newer, snazzier campers with more creature comforts, better equipment, and more modern powertrains. That's not all that matters, though. This Toyota Coaster is oozing with character and could be a very cool way to travel the country for any car person.