1995 Toyota Century Review: JDM Elegance Without the Flashy Opulence

Need to get some work done while being driven to the office? Fold down the center armrest and tilt up the padding to reveal a Toyota-branded tape recorder for dictation built directly into the car. Not a fan of your driver’s taste in music? Full controls for the stereo are built directly into the armrest, as well. With most cars, the highest praise that can be given is that they are designed to be centered around the driver; in the Century, the rear passenger is the center of not just the car, but of their universe. Every possible comfort is directly at their fingertips.

This is where Toyota’s distinctly Japanese view of luxury becomes apparent and its appeal shines. The Japanese vision of indulgence is distinctly different than the Western world’s. Ostentatious hood ornaments and ornate displays of wealth proclaimed to outsiders are shunned in favor of a more subtle, thoughtful attention to the occupants, without a desire for projection. The concept is something that English lacks a good word for, but in Japanese, it’s sometimes referred to as おもてなし—omotenashi—which roughly means “attentive hospitality" or putting your heart into it. If, for instance, you worked as a server, you'd put in every part of yourself for the customer, no holds barred.

The Century's ethos seems to revolve around this concept of leaving its passenger so well taken care of that they could not possibly fathom wanting more. If the goal is to flex your bank account, the Century is not the car for you—it’s simply too understated. But if the goal is to be in a car that caters to you with such thoughtful design that it virtually anticipates what would make you more comfortable, the Century excels in a way that few cars ever could.