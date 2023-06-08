How the 2024 Lexus GX Probably Previews the Land Cruiser’s US Return

The 2024 Lexus GX is commanding today's biggest headlines with its incredibly boxy design, twin-turbo V6, and off-road Overtrail trim. This 4x4's release just so happens to coincide with reports that the Toyota Land Cruiser will return to the United States soon, albeit as the international Prado model rather than the full-size 300 Series. If that's true, then the new GX we're looking at here should give us a pretty good idea of what to expect from the Land Cruiser's comeback.

We knew all along that the GX would ride on Toyota's TNGA-F architecture, which is a modular body-on-frame platform that underpins the Tacoma, Tundra, Sequoia, and—yup—the 300 Series Land Cruiser. It ditches the venerable 4.6-liter V8 for a twin-turbo 3.4-liter V6, which makes 349 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. That's without any hybrid assist, mind you, which is guaranteed for the GX down the road. It's possible that an electrified power plant could show up in the U.S. Land Cruiser as well, or it may be reserved for the more premium Lexus. It's hard to say at this point but there has to be a way to differentiate the two beyond massaging seats.

If a North American return is in the cards for the Land Cruiser, you can pretty much bet on full-time 4x4 and a 10-speed automatic like the GX offers. Such a setup enables a max tow rating of 8,000 pounds for the Lexus, which is just 100 pounds shy of the full-size 200 Series Land Cruiser we got here last.

Lexus

As proof that Lexus is leaning into off-roading, the GX Overtrail sports rugged upgrades that would surely carry over to its Toyota brethren. Just look at the 33-inch Toyo Open Country all-terrains mounted on 18-inch wheels, which give the rig a tough stance. It also has two locking differentials—one out back and one in the center—and when we asked why the front axle doesn't have a dedicated locker, Lexus said it's reserved for the LX. That's our version of the 300 Series, in case you missed it.

It's already been said that the international Land Cruiser Prado is getting a redesign, so it seems safe to bet on a 4x4 that's boxy like the GX. The original Lexus off-roader was indistinguishable from its Toyota counterpart aside from its badge, though it's tough to say if that'll be the case here. Expect the general shape to stick around at least.

Finally, it'd be wise to bet on the Toyota getting a simpler interior, which is actually a plus for a lot of truck folks. The 2024 Lexus GX gets a 14-inch infotainment screen, though the Toyota would likely have a smaller unit as standard. Who knows, maybe it'll even get cloth seats. Just don't expect manual windows; Toyota isn't going that far.

Rumors say the new U.S.-bound Land Cruiser could come as soon as January 2024. If that's the case, we shouldn't have long to wait until we know more. I, like anyone else who's read this far, am pretty stoked on the idea of an extremely trail-capable Toyota hitting our soil.