The 2022 Lexus LX 600 Really Glows Up As An Overland Rig

With a fresh crop of trucks comes a new host of overlanding builds for people who love gear and going outside. The new Chevy Colorado, Ford Ranger, and Toyota Tacoma are all coming soon and ready to be turned into real trail rigs, so the future is bright. Pickups are great, but SUVs can play too and this 2022 Lexus LX 600 built by Overland Expo is maybe the sickest of the newer bunch so far.

Since we won’t get the Toyota Land Cruiser stateside for the foreseeable future, the LX 600 is the next best thing. For those who don’t know, the LX has always been a Land Cruiser with nicer hardware and more features. This newest LX 600 is the only variant we get, and it’s been something of a mixed bag with a strange infotainment layout, a lot of unused space on the center stack, and that ever-controversial spindle grill that gives the LX 600 a shockingly big face.

Overland Expo

The easiest way of remedying any problem with a new car or truck is by modifying it to look sick. Overland Expo solved a major visual issue with the LX 600 by giving a big, honkin’ bull bar and cutting the lower part of the front bumper off with a decent-sized antenna to complete the look. The mods continue further down the track, with rock sliders under the rockers, the customary rooftop tent and heavy-duty rack, Icon Dynamics wheels wrapped in 33-inch Kenda tires, and a heavy-duty swing-out rear bumper with spare tire rack. This thing looks as tough as a boulder, especially for what started as a luxury SUV.

As far as hospitality goes, there’s the Off Grid Trailers Pando 2.0 for a basecamp setup with an onboard pizza oven, a shower enclosure, and storage for 33 gallons of potable water. The back of the LX even hides a kitchen, complete with a refrigerator. According to Overland Expo, the truck is equipped to stay in the wilderness for a week or more as configured.

This build is set to be auctioned off once it has done the show circuit. It will go up on Bring a Trailer and 100% of the proceeds will go to the Overland Expo Foundation charity. If this LX 600 tickles your car camping fancy, it might easiest way to score a readymade, over-the-top build—just don't expect it to go for cheap.