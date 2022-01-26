2023 Toyota Sequoia SUV Has Tundra’s Face, Hybrid V6, Body-on-Frame Toughness

Toyota's big three-row SUV is getting its first major update since 2007. And it looks to have been worth the wait.

By Chris Tsui
2023 Toyota Sequoia
Toyota

Those familiar with Toyota's truck development habits will have seen this coming, but hot on the heels of the all-new Tundra, the Japanese automaker has unveiled the 2023 Toyota Sequoia. Just like Sequoias that came before it, it's essentially a three-row, full-size SUV version of the Tundra pickup truck, rocking the same front end, sitting on the same platform, and boasting much of the same equipment and trim structure. 

Hence, Toyota's third-generation body-on-frame family hauler comes standard with the Tundra's hybrid twin-turbo V6 powertrain, making 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque. Sharing a platform with the new Lexus LX 600 (and the new Land Cruiser that isn't sold in the U.S.), the new Sequoia features independent front suspension, a new rack-mounted EPS system said to deliver better steering feel, and multi-link rear suspension with the option of load-leveling rear air suspension.

Towing capacity comes in at 9,000 pounds, which is exactly 22 percent higher than the outgoing model, while a tow tech package is available and includes a trailer backup guide and straight path assist that help make reversing with hitched cargo easier. When it comes to transporting your belongings on the inside of the vehicle, the third row of the Sequoia can slide up to six inches to accommodate an adjustable cargo shelf system, an apparent first in its segment. Also available on the inside is the Tundra's 14-inch touchscreen running Toyota and Lexus' recently revamped interface.

In addition to SR5, Limited, and Platinum trims, the new Sequoia will be available right out of the gate with the range-topping Capstone luxury trim or in rugged TRD Pro guise. The latter sports a TRD roof rack, TRD-tuned Fox internal bypass shocks, a 1/4-inch aluminum front skid plate, a selectable locking rear diff, multi-terrain select, crawl control, downhill assist control, a different front grille, embedded light bar, dual exit exhaust tips, and unique 18-inch wheels that sit in a wider stance. That fancier Capstone model, meanwhile, is decked out in chrome on the outside, wood and leather on the inside, rides on 22s, and gets acoustic front door glass, just like the Tundra Capstone.

The new Sequoia will be built in San Antonio, Texas, and is expected to arrive in dealerships later this summer. And when it does, it will likely bring some competition to the full-size, three-row SUV segment that's currently dominated by the Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Yukon, as well as the Ford Expedition. You can see how the new 'Yota compares to those here.

Got a tip or question for the author about the new Sequoia? You can reach them here: chris.tsui@thedrive.com

