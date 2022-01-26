Towing capacity comes in at 9,000 pounds, which is exactly 22 percent higher than the outgoing model, while a tow tech package is available and includes a trailer backup guide and straight path assist that help make reversing with hitched cargo easier. When it comes to transporting your belongings on the inside of the vehicle, the third row of the Sequoia can slide up to six inches to accommodate an adjustable cargo shelf system, an apparent first in its segment. Also available on the inside is the Tundra's 14-inch touchscreen running Toyota and Lexus' recently revamped interface.
In addition to SR5, Limited, and Platinum trims, the new Sequoia will be available right out of the gate with the range-topping Capstone luxury trim or in rugged TRD Pro guise. The latter sports a TRD roof rack, TRD-tuned Fox internal bypass shocks, a 1/4-inch aluminum front skid plate, a selectable locking rear diff, multi-terrain select, crawl control, downhill assist control, a different front grille, embedded light bar, dual exit exhaust tips, and unique 18-inch wheels that sit in a wider stance. That fancier Capstone model, meanwhile, is decked out in chrome on the outside, wood and leather on the inside, rides on 22s, and gets acoustic front door glass, just like the Tundra Capstone.