Those familiar with Toyota's truck development habits will have seen this coming, but hot on the heels of the all-new Tundra, the Japanese automaker has unveiled the 2023 Toyota Sequoia. Just like Sequoias that came before it, it's essentially a three-row, full-size SUV version of the Tundra pickup truck, rocking the same front end, sitting on the same platform, and boasting much of the same equipment and trim structure.

Hence, Toyota's third-generation body-on-frame family hauler comes standard with the Tundra's hybrid twin-turbo V6 powertrain, making 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque. Sharing a platform with the new Lexus LX 600 (and the new Land Cruiser that isn't sold in the U.S.), the new Sequoia features independent front suspension, a new rack-mounted EPS system said to deliver better steering feel, and multi-link rear suspension with the option of load-leveling rear air suspension.