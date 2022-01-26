2023 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro: You May Miss the Land Cruiser Less

I've yet to meet an off-road junkie who doesn't have some reverence for the Toyota Land Cruiser. New or old, some model somewhere along the line has wedged its way into the hearts of anybody who's ever dropped a transfer case into 4LO on purpose. But the legendary off-roader is now gone from the United States, though, and since the 300 Series Land Cruiser was launched internationally last summer, we've felt left out. That's what the 2023 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro is here to remedy.

Topline stats are huge: 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque from a twin-turbo V6 hybrid engine. That stout powertrain is actually standard on all 2023 Sequoias, from the relatively basic SR5 to the flagship Capstone luxury model. It boasts more goodies within the TRD Pro, however, like a locking rear differential—none of the previous-gen Sequoias had that, and neither did the Tundras. Meanwhile, the Land Cruiser has no hybrid option and instead makes do with less: 409 hp and 480 pound-feet.

That's a point in the Sequoia's favor then. Move on to the platform and you'll notice plenty in common; both models are body-on-frame and ride atop Toyota's TNGA-F architecture. They've got fully boxed steel frames, which is all but essential for four-wheeling SUVs, although the Sequoia has always been bigger overall. Greater size isn't really a plus for off-roading, but this is America; we're always asking for more legroom. Toyota isn't announcing the Sequoia's dimensions just yet, though a spokesperson did tell me it's a little more compact than a Tundra.