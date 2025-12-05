Six-Wheel Clio Pickup? That’s Not Even the Weirdest Car in This No-Reserve Renault Heritage Auction

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Automakers sometimes hoard the best treasures for themselves. Many of them, from Mercedes-Benz and Porsche to Ford and General Motors, maintain heritage collections featuring their most celebrated vehicular achievements. French auto industry titan Renault has such a collection, and it’s just as quirky as you’d hope. Much of it is being auctioned off this Sunday, so if you’ve been dreaming of a rally hatch with a rainbow gradient livery, an early turbocharged F1 racer, or heck, even a six-wheeled Clio pickup, then it’s time to get on it.

That’s the thing about Renault: It’s always been weird, and mostly in a good way. Experts agree on this, as The Autopian wrote about the mass-offloading earlier in the week and titled the blog, “If You’re A Freak, This Is The Best Car Auction In Decades.” Once you see what all is up for grabs, you’ll see why that tracks.

That’s a 1986 Renault 21 from the movie Lévy and Goliath (top); a 1989 Chausson P.E.R.L.E. concept car (middle); and the 2004 Renault Trafic Deck’Up Concept car (bottom). Peter Singhof via Artcurial

I’m not sure where else in the world you’ll find the finest race cars of their time, piloted by the likes of Alain Prost and Nigel Mansell, sold alongside a car as weird as the 12-door Lévy and Goliath prop vehicle. I can only imagine the types of people who will show up for the Artcurial sale. Frankly, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Zoolander types brushing elbows with billionaire Bernard Arnault(‘s esteemed representatives).

Arguably the best part about it all is that every lot is being offered with no reserve. Think you can score a deal on a Renault F1 Team mechanic’s kit, complete with a pit scooter? Go for it. Or maybe, you’re the only one in the world who wants a 1/5-scale Renault Twizy since the full-size one is about as big as a thimble anyway. It’s cool! Have fun with it!

Just keep in mind that you’ll have to do so before the sale closes at 1 p.m. local time on Dec. 7. Personally, I don’t see myself getting from my house in Missouri to Usine Renault de Flins by then, but perhaps you can. There’s also the option to bid online, but then you’d feel pressured to follow up on the cool stuff you said you’d love to buy to keep up with your quirky public persona.

