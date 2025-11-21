Get $308 Worth of Batteries for $149 Then Pick a Free Tool With This Ridgid Black Friday Deal

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Ridgid tools come with a Limited Lifetime Service Agreement that gets you free parts and service for life. The brand offers a huge range of power tools for auto mechanics, woodworking, landscaping, and everything else you need gear for. Right now, The Home Depot’s running a sweet little Black Friday deal: Buy this battery-and-charger kit for half price and get a free tool. That makes this week the perfect time to check out the brand.

Make sure to click “free gift with purchase” when you get to the product page, and choose from one of the following items:

$149 Gets You A $308 Battery + Charger Kit See It

You can also save 23% on a great little $99 tire inflator (battery and charger included!) that we really like the look of.

$99: 150-psi Pistol Grip Tire Inflator + Battery + Charger See It

Check out all of The Home Depot’s Ridgid tool deals. Here are a few bundles that caught our eye, too:

You can also grab individual tools from a lot of those bundles for cheap, and keep an eye out for free-tool-with-battery deals from Ridgid, too. Shop even more Black Friday deals from The Home Depot today! Prices were accurate at the time of publication, but they can change without notice.

