Get $308 Worth of Batteries for $149 Then Pick a Free Tool With This Ridgid Black Friday Deal

Ridgid tools come with a Limited Lifetime Service Agreement that gets you free parts and service for life. The brand offers a huge range of power tools for auto mechanics, woodworking, landscaping, and everything else you need gear for. Right now, The Home Depot’s running a sweet little Black Friday deal: Buy this battery-and-charger kit for half price and get a free tool. That makes this week the perfect time to check out the brand.
Make sure to click “free gift with purchase” when you get to the product page, and choose from one of the following items:
- Free with battery buy: 18V Brushless Cordless 4-1/2 in. Paddle Switch Angle Grinder (Tool Only)
- Free with battery buy: 18V 6-Port Sequential Charger
- Free with battery buy: 18V Brushless Cordless Multi-Tool (Tool Only)
- Free with battery buy: 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Compact Jobsite Blower with Inflator/Deflator Nozzle
- Free with battery buy: 18V Brushless Cordless 4-Mode 1/2 in. Mid-Torque Impact Wrench with Friction Ring (Tool Only)
- Free with battery buy: 18V SubCompact Brushless Cordless 6-1/2 in. Circular Saw (Tool Only)
$149 Gets You A $308 Battery + Charger KitSee It
You can also save 23% on a great little $99 tire inflator (battery and charger included!) that we really like the look of.
$99: 150-psi Pistol Grip Tire Inflator + Battery + ChargerSee It
Check out all of The Home Depot’s Ridgid tool deals. Here are a few bundles that caught our eye, too:
More Black Friday Ridgid Tool Deals From the Home Depot
- Save $308: 18V Brushless Cordless 4-Mode 1/2 in. High-Torque Impact Wrench Kit w/ (2) 4.0 Ah Batteries, Charger, & Impact Wrench (Bundle)
- Save $229: 18V Miter Saw with Kit with (2) 4.0 Ah MAX Output Batteries and Charger with 18V Brushless Sliding Miter Saw (Bundle)
- Save $179: 18V Brushless 2-Tool Combo Kit with Hammer Drill, Impact Driver, 2 Batteries, Charger, Bag, 1/2 in. Impact Wrench (Bundle)
- Save $159: 18V MAX Output Starter Kit with (2) 4.0 Ah MAX Output Batteries and Charger with 18V Brushless Reciprocating Saw (Bundle)
- Save $159: 18V MAX Output Starter Kit with (2) 4.0 Ah MAX Output Batteries and Charger with 18V Subcompact Multi-Material Saw (Bundle)
- Save $40: 18V Brushless Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit w/ (2) Batteries, Charger, Bag & 18V Subcompact Brushless Low Profile Sander (Bundle)
You can also grab individual tools from a lot of those bundles for cheap, and keep an eye out for free-tool-with-battery deals from Ridgid, too. Shop even more Black Friday deals from The Home Depot today! Prices were accurate at the time of publication, but they can change without notice.
Check out our full rundown of Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping holiday deals curated for car people.