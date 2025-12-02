You Can Buy This Drag Strip for $500K Off the Old Price. Who’s In?

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

There’s a 45-acre property for sale in northeastern Virginia with a few special features. Notably, a full-on drag racing facility. The spot known as “Custom T’s Motorsports Park” is up for grabs for $3.5 million, which is actually a decent discount off the asking price it was listed at last year.

From the new real estate listing pics, we can see Custom T’s facility is a 1/8-mile drag strip with a modest but tidy-looking staging area and a decent amount of parking. Looks like you could host car shows and autocross events there as well as drags, if you were so inclined.

It’s in Colonial Beach, VA, which is kind of between Richmond and Washington, DC, which actually gives you access to a big potential racer and spectator base. It’s a rural area, but there are big population centers nearby.

LoopNet Real Estate

Custom T’s is still active, as evidenced by its Facebook page and recent coverage of events there. The track predates its current owner; in fact, it was originally a landing strip, but opened up as “The Longfield Drag Strip” for car racing all the way back in 1963. It’s been owned and operated by Larry Thompson since 2018. The track’s history page gives us some context on the name:

“In 1987, Larry Thompson started the T-shirt company, Custom T’s of DC. He built his business screen printing T-shirts, caps, sweatshirts and tote bags for family reunions, school reunions, school athletic departments and you guessed it, drag racing events.”

This image from Custom T’s Facebook Page gives you an idea of what the track looks like when an event is running. Custom T’s

There are event photos from the track featuring everything from true purpose-built dragsters to street cars. “Many different types of vehicles race at this 1/8th mile asphalt drag, it’s not just cars and trucks. You’re bound to see a motorcycle or ATV fly down the track as well,” a local tourist page reports.

Hats off to those ATV guys. I don’t know what it’d take to get me to attempt an earnest drag pull on a quad.

Unfortunately, like a lot of tracks around the country, it appears Custom T’s has had issues with neighbors and people trying to limit events at the facility. The track secured more event permits for the future after a “contentious vote” earlier this year, which sounds like a headache and, sadly, is probably part of why the place is for sale.

Custom T’s was listed for sale in March 2024, for $4 million, but either didn’t find a buyer or something fell through, and now you can scoop the place up for $500,000 less.

For the sake of motorsports, I hope somebody patient and creative jumps in and keeps the place going. Just be ready to charm the local municipalities if you’re seriously interested.

