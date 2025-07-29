Who Can Save This Historic Michigan Race Track With a Price of $15 Million?

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Grattan Raceway is a gem hidden in Western Michigan, about two and a half hours from Detroit. It’s also perpetually for sale. We wrote about it back in 2023, and at the time, no price was officially mentioned. Several people made the unverified claim that track ownership was looking for $7 million, though according to the most recent listing, that has ballooned to $15 million.

As far as I can tell, nothing new is included for the extra cash. It’s a 190-acre property with a nice 2.0-mile road course that features a 3,200-foot straightaway. There’s also a 1.25-mile motocross track inside its fences. The grounds come with full concessions and even covered seating for fans, plus ponds and a private pool. It’s clearly a beautiful track, but if it didn’t sell the last go around for less money, I’m not sure why someone would snag it up for more in this economy.

Grattan Raceway is located in Belding, Michigan, about 30 minutes from Grand Rapids. Via Signature Associates

Grattan Raceway’s co-owner Kurt Faasen told Fox 17, “I’m 72; it’s getting about that time where, you know, you can’t work forever, even though I probably would.” He also shared stories of celebrities racing on the track, from Paul Newman and Walter Payton to Tom Cruise. Indeed, it has a storied 65-year history, and it’s been in the same family the entire time.

Faasen says he hopes it will remain a racetrack for years to come. “But you know, like you say, we have no control over that,” he added.

Not many large properties with motorsports facilities keep them after being purchased. As we’ve reported time and again, most of them are bought up by real estate developers who demolish the tracks and turn them into housing subdivisions. Grattan Raceway seems to be a particularly good fit for that, price notwithstanding, with more than 4,000 feet of frontage along Muskrat Lake.

I don’t hope that happens, but if someone is going to spend anywhere near $15 million and expect to make money, it probably won’t happen by hosting private track days and low-key weekly events.

