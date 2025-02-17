$15M Desert Mansion Is a Turnkey Racing Resort With Air Strip, Dirt Track, and Cars

Imagine having access to a facility with a dirt track, 10 Polaris RZRs, 13 souped-up sand cars, and all the various equipment you need to maintain the property, complete with direct highway access. You’d be hard-pressed to find a motorsports retreat with that sort of resume, but this property in Winterhaven, California, throws in 11,792 square feet of living space spread across a house, a bungalow, a separate caretaker’s home, and an attached casita that would put some single-family dwellings to shame.

Mitchell Realty Company Zillow

We’ve seen our share of wild gearhead houses for sale, but this one could best be described as a multipurpose compound with facilities for both ground- and air-based modes of transit. This one comes to us care of Zillow Gone Wild’s Instagram account, where you can see a selection of the listing photos, but we’d encourage you to go to the source on this one because the post embedded below simply doesn’t do it justice.

The sand-colored adobe home may not be much to look at, but in addition to the insane amount of space you get for both humans and machines alike, your $15 million gets you most of the contents seen here. The main dwelling (more than 8,100 square feet by itself) comes fully furnished, and while not every room has something automotive in it, it’s pretty difficult to escape the influence of motorsports in this place. I especially dig the karts perched over the built-in automotive arcade.

Mitchell Realty Company Zillow

The listing is a bit dense and tricky to parse, but it appears the property comes with four garages. The main, 16-bay garage is currently storing the sand cars (again, included). According to the listing, this garage alone measures more than 7,100 square feet, and the carport attached to the side facing the compound’s courtyard adds another 3,461.

Mitchell Realty Company

There’s also a three-car garage attached to the main house, plus another 2,034-square-foot garage with a ceiling tall enough that it’s storing the ten Polaris RZRs with four of them stacked on storage lifts. Nice service setup, to boot! And then there’s the bungalow, which comes with its own attached garage (another 2,432 square feet) “filled with kid-size Razors, quads, and riding gear,” according to the listing. The on-site caretaker’s home also has its own attached carport, and there’s also a 7,200-square-foot workshop, a 3,240-square-foot “man cave,” a 4,800-square-foot hangar, and a 13,700-square-foot container building. Whether that badass Chevy school bus is part of the deal is not clear.

Mitchell Realty Company Zillow

The track itself is also included, as is a ton of grooming equipment for both it and the runway next door. We’re talkin’ massive tractors, full-sized commercial water trucks, UTVs—you name it. The property also has two 350-GPM wells on site to provide water.

All this for a cool $15 million. Now, who wants to start the GoFundMe?

