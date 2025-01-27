Cars Are Getting Too Damn Big for Parking Spaces, and It’s Gonna Be a Problem

Bigger isn’t always better. There. I said it. I mean, have you tried to park a full-size truck in a parking garage lately? Besides height considerations, once you find a parking spot, will it fit? Mmm, unfortunately, nowadays, the likely answer is no. Among the many consequences of cars getting too big is that a lot of parking spaces are now too small, and businesses and municipalities around the world are having to figure out what to do about it.

“Many of our city center parking bays are underused simply because they are too narrow for modern vehicles,” said Colchester City Council member Martin Goss to BBC News in a story about their decision to spend a lot of money repainting the lines in two city-owned parking lots. How polite of them to just not use the lots. We just park over the line because what’s our other option? Public transportation? Well, that’s just un-American.

“By widening the bays in St. Mary’s and improving the access to St. John’s car parks – in addition to other upgrades – we will not only make these areas more accessible, but we are also preparing for the future as part of our broader regeneration efforts,” said Goss.

Let’s face it: vehicles are getting bigger. And not just the aforementioned pickup or odd-shaped Cybertruck, either. Compact cars aren’t really compact anymore. Take a Toyota Corolla, for example. From 2000 to 2025, the world’s best-selling car of all time grew 8.3 inches in length, 3.4 inches in width, and 2 inches in height. It’s also 529 pounds heavier but still only seats five.

There are many factors leading to the automobile’s expanding girth. Safety regulations requiring more equipment are a top reason. But also, consumers are demanding more — more comfort, more tech, more quiet. We’re legitimately taller and fatter but living longer, too, compared to our ancestors. But vehicles are probably way bigger than they really need to be.

“The problem centers on modern vehicles being wider due to the introduction of side impact protection technology,” contends Simon Williams, head of policy for the RAC (Britain’s version of our DMV). “After spending time looking for a place to park, it can be frustrating for drivers to discover there’s not enough room to get out of their vehicle, not least if they have a family in tow, have mobility issues or need room to use a wheelchair.”

All of the above, sir. When driving my aging parents around, I pay extra attention to where I park. Will they be able to open the door wide enough to comfortably ingress and egress? Can they do so without damaging the car next door? Is the space too far for them to walk from? More often than not, I’ll drop them off directly in front of where they’re going and tackle the parking anxiety solo.

I guess we can’t ask automakers to chill with the creatine. Reverting to previous-gen sizes also makes little sense. The easy and cost-effective (but not cheap) solution is redoing current parking lanes. Though, that will lower the number of already hard-to-find parking struggles in major cities. Newly constructed lots and garages need to accommodate current and future vehicle sizes from the get-go, something Australia is already working on. There is one no-cost quick fix: learn how to reverse-park.