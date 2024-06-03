Tesla Cybertruck Owner Discovers It Doesn’t Fit in His Parking Spot, Can’t Resell It

The United States is vast and wide, so why can't we friggin' find parking? Okay, many Americans don't have this problem. However, the worst is not being able to park at or near your home. It just plain sucks, especially if you own a Tesla Cybertruck but not a measuring tape. Such is the strife of a Salt Lake City, Utah, resident.

According to Business Insider, a new Cybertruck owner wants to return his vehicle because—wait for it—it doesn't fit in his apartment's parking stall.

Having owned other Tesla models, he must've not given the Cybertruck's dimensions a second thought, though it was irrelevant when he accepted delivery. He was married and had a home that could accommodate his latest Tesla. However, his living situation has since changed. He is now separated and residing in a complex that has a parking garage.

To make a tight space even tighter, his dedicated parking slot is next to a pillar, which also happens to have a box affixed. The owner told Business Insider that he needs to make a multi-point turn just to navigate into it. After all of that, egress and ingress are equally a chore.

The truck isn't as massive as people think. The Cybertruck measurements are 86.6 inches in width (mirrors folded), 70.5 inches in height, and 223.7 inches in length. When compared to other EV trucks, the Tesla is 6.6 inches longer than the Rivian R1T but shaves off 9 inches versus the Ford F-150 Lightning. Heightwise, it's nearly 8 inches shorter than both. The Cybertruck does have hips, though. The Tesla has an extra 4.8 and 3 inches in its waistline compared to the Rivian and Ford, respectively.

Rather than accept that life happens, he's attempted to sell back the vehicle, but no can do since, per the Tesla Motor Vehicle Order Agreement, a Cybertruck-specific clause prohibits him from selling the vehicle within the first year of ownership. If he does, he can be fined $50,000 or the value of the Cybertruck, whichever is greater, and be banned from buying a Tesla in the future. Tesla cited this when it turned him down, stating that his "unforeseen circumstance" wasn't enough for a vehicle buyback.

He's since gone to ask for help via social media, tagging Tesla and CEO Elon Musk in posts. He insists he is not looking to make a profit and just wants the vehicle out of his life (like his wife) because parking is a struggle bus. Tesla can grant an exception to the Cybertruck clause, but we haven't heard of any such instance. Neither Tesla or Musk have yet to respond to his messages.

Poor guy. What would he do if he had purchased a truck with an actual truck bed? But if he can afford a Cybertruck, perhaps he can afford to park in another garage or put the vehicle on Turo and make parking someone else's problem.