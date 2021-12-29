Toyota Corolla Hits 50 Million Sold, Gets Its Own Manga

Debuting in 1966, the Toyota Corolla has become one of the world's best-selling cars. Its nameplate, a byword for dependable transportation. It may not be exciting in most forms, but if you sold 50 million of anything worldwide—like Toyota has with Corollas in the closing days of 2021—you'd celebrate it flamboyantly, firing t-shirt cannons every which way and hiring pop stars to burst out of a cake. Or, if you're Toyota, you mark the occasions with more idiosyncrasy, by commissioning a manga about the car.

To commemorate the milestone, Toyota has released five short manga strips that Japanese Nostalgic Car reports were inspired by photos submitted by Corolla owners. Each centers around a Corolla as a means of familial bonding or personal freedom, and is illustrated in a style correct to the period of the car's manufacture. The most likely to resonate with our readers will be the third of these comics, which hinges on an E80-series Corolla and the conflict it causes—and later resolves.