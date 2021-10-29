Could CAKE's 'The Distance' Really Happen? The Drive Investigates

If we presume this is a fairly low-level race meet, it’s within the realm of possibility that the driver could prepare and start his race car alone after hours and without the assistance of a trained crew.

However, the song clearly states that after the race, "the fans get up and they get out of town," indicating a crowd was present and traveled some way to be at the event. As mentioned in the song's opening, we're told the racers also "yearn for the cup," suggesting a trophy of some importance is involved. All this indicates a fairly well-patronized event like you'd experience with higher-level motorsports. These competitions typically field cars that require crews to strap the driver in and start the engines.

There are other questions regarding the car's preparation as well. Having just finished a competitive race, the car is likely on worn tires that would provide little grip. That is, if they weren't removed immediately after the race by the crew. Furthermore, we're told these cars had "fuel burning fast on an empty tank." Thus, the driver would have to find some way of refueling the car, even after crews had packed down at the end of the event. Fuel isn't just left lying around in buckets at most racing circuits, after all. Given the high fuel consumption stated, a single jerry can wouldn't be good for much either.

It also bears noting that, given even basic track days require a handful of marshals to run things safely, this event would surely have those in attendance. On top of that, there would be officials responsible for timing and race control, and stewards, too. These would be among the first people to arrive at the venue, and presumably, under normal conditions, the last to leave. If a competitor was spotted with his race car still driving on track when they went to lock up, surely someone would ask questions.

There are already significant plot holes, but the song presses on regardless.

Granted, it is possible that race cars would be left at the track overnight. Not unheard of. But this would then necessitate the driver making a show of packing up, while holding things together emotionally—remember, he is sad—and generally not arousing suspicion from others in the pit area. You can't just stay on the track after your race is over, after all.