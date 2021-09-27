This ‘Little Talladega’ Airbnb Has Its Own Racetrack, Dirt Oval, and Lots of Go Karts

Airbnb is the typically site you use to book somewhere to stay when you want to avoid the cost and reliability of a name-brand hotel. However, the accommodation provider also boasts some gems that you won't find anywhere else. That would include Little Talladega—a property spanning 60 acres on which you can make your gearhead dreams come true, as reported by CarScoops.

Listed on Airbnb and located in Pomona, Missouri, the property features a sizable Tuscan-style home of over 8500 square feet. Equipped for up to sixteen guests, the house boasts six bedrooms with a total of 12 beds. Several are styled as pickup trucks, while there's also one aping a red 300ZX if you fancy sleeping in a racing car instead of a big bed with your wife. However, the true glory of this holiday rental lies outside the house.