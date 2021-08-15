Don't Drive Like This at the Karting Track

Car enthusiasts love racing, and many of us grew up with dreams of doing going wheel-to-wheel with our rivals. Unfortunately, it's an elite and expensive sport to get into, so many of us settle for some action at our local karting center instead. Far from the stewards and the reach of the FIA, however, clashes in rental karts can get a little bit hairy. YouTuber Christopher Ball has shared a great example of what not to do on the track.

The video concerns the antics of a man we'll refer to henceforth as Number 5, or Five for short. Ball's video begins as he rounds a corner to find Five almost stopped at a corner exit after hitting a wall. Ball slows to avoid contact, and the two drivers slowly take off down the straight. As Ball starts to gain on the kart ahead, Five suddenly looks over his shoulder before immediately veering into Ball's path, putting him into the wall at the apex.