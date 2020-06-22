'Enraged' NASCAR Drivers, Crews Walk with Bubba Wallace After Noose Incident

Darrell "Bubba" Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR's top Cup Series, has been outspoken in standing up to the racism that's been intertwined with the sport for far too long. But after he raced in a car with a Black Lives Matter livery and successfully pushed NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag, one of Wallace's crew members found a noose inside their garage at Alabama's Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday. NASCAR has launched an investigation into the incident, federal authorities are now involved and in the meantime, Wallace’s Cup Series compatriots are showing their support for him. In a powerful statement before Monday's rain-delayed race at Talladega, the entire Cup Series field of 39 other drivers and their crews marched down pit road and pushed Wallace in his No. 43 car to the front of the line. The gesture reportedly moved Wallace to tears as he insisted in a statement on Monday that "This will not break me."

In addition the the majority of Cup Series drivers, NASCAR's front-office has been vocal of its support of Wallace throughout the ordeal. From his Black Lives Matter-liveried Chevy Camaro at Martinsville to his public stance on banning the Confederate flag from NASCAR, he's faced a tremendous amount of backlash from the sport's fanbase.