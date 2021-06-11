Detroit Police Fight Street Racing By Trying to Take People’s Cars—Permanently

The Detroit Police Department is tired of sideshows, drag racing, and drifting. The city has launched a full-on initiative against rowdy drivers, threatening to prosecute offenders and seize the vehicles used to commit the road-related crimes. To be clear, the department won't just be impounding the cars. Instead, the police will seek to use civil forfeiture to transfer ownership of the vehicles to the city—a move which dozens of cars have already been subject to, as reported by local ABC affiliate WXYZ.

via Facebook | Dreamcars Daily

On Thursday, the department held a press conference to discuss, among other things, its plan to combat the rising presence of drag racing and drifting within city limits. Interim Police Chief James White revealed that the operation has been ongoing for some time and that the department has set up an elaborate system to gain insight into these types of incidents and prosecute as necessary: "We've got about 150 intel specialists that monitor social media and that monitor our real-time crime center to support the officers to ensure that we're getting real-time information on where these drag races are occurring, who's doing it, what they're posting on social media. "I don't want to give away any of the tools that they're using to make sure that we get the sensitive information that's wide open in social media to everybody. We're not doing anything super secretive, but we do have a way that we use to get this information to find out where these people are going to be."

Outside of the press conference were several vehicles parked along the curb with numbers written across their windshields, plus several conveniently placed tow trucks not far away. Two of the vehicles, a Lamborghini Gallardo and a Lamborghini Huracan, sport liveries from Dreamcars Daily, a YouTube channel full of exotic cars run by Sean Tien. Chief White notes that the vehicles were seized as part of the operation and are undergoing the process of ownership transfer via the city's civil forfeiture process. If successful, the city of Detroit would own the vehicles and could utilize them how it deemed fit. He goes on to note that the vehicles could be used for undercover purposes, narcotic enforcement, or to continue its fight against illegal street racing. He also mentions that some of the people who own the cars "make a living going around to major cities and doing drag racing in the streets."

via Facebook | Detroit Police Department