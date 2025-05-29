Another Smalltown Short Track Shuts Down in the Heart of Stock Car Racing Country

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The racing scene just lost another small-town track. North Carolina’s New River All American Speedway announced it has closed its doors.

“Over the last several weeks and months, we’ve had many discussions about the future of New River. Yesterday, we made the tough decision to close the doors,” the track said on its Facebook page. It stopped short of detailing the challenges it faced and why it decided to close.

The track was inaugurated in 1999 as the Coastal Plains Speedway. It hosted its first major race, which was part of NASCAR’s Goody’s Dash series, later that year. Several well-known drivers have raced on the 4/10-mile-long track since, including Dale Earnhardt, Jr. However, the track’s popularity gradually declined, and it closed for the first time in 2015. It re-opened briefly in 2018, closed again, and re-opened for the second time in 2021. It initially looked like the third time would be the charm: The track was sanctioned by NASCAR in 2023 and 2024.

New River All American Speedway via Facebook

Like many small-town tracks, the New River All American Speedway hosted a wide selection of races and other car-themed events. Its 2025 calendar included 33 races; The SMART Modified Tour was notably scheduled to race there on August 29. Car shows were planned as well.

As of writing, it’s too early to tell what the future holds for the track. It has closed and reopened several times over the past couple of decades, so it could make another comeback. Alternatively, the owner may decide to throw in the towel for good and sell the property. In the meantime, it seems that the Coastal Plains Dragway adjacent to the New River All American Speedway will remain open, per Short Track Scene.

