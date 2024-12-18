A NASCAR Mechanic Will Drive the Car He Built in a Cup Series Race

Tim Brown is a suspension and drivetrain specialist for Rick Ware Racing. Tim Brown is also a decorated modified driver with the most all-time wins at Bowman Gray Stadium. And come February 2, at NASCAR‘s annual Clash exhibition race, Tim Brown will make his Cup Series driving debut in a Ford Mustang stock car he helped build.

This has to be the coolest NASCAR story of the year, and by the sounds of it, there’s no better guy than Brown to make it happen. He says he’s been dreaming of driving in the Cup Series all his life, and with nearly 35 of his 53 years here on earth spent around the top level of stock car racing, it’s finally happening.

“I’ve worked my whole life to try to be a Cup driver,” Brown said. “I’m good with working on racecars for a living because it’s still a pretty cool gig, but I always wanted to drive for a living. For Rick Ware and everybody involved here at RWR to give me the chance to go run a Cup race is so humbling and so heartwarming. It’s really cool.”

Rookie or Ringer? The all-time winningest driver at @BGSRacing is going Cup racing. RWR is putting Tim Brown in the #NASCARClash .



101 victories

146 poles

12 track championships pic.twitter.com/Bz8lc2N2sy — Rick Ware Racing (@RickWareRacing) December 17, 2024

When Brown isn’t wrenching on one of RWR’s Fords, he’s competing on the Tour Type Modified circuit. He’s won 101 races and 146 poles over time, in addition to 12—count ’em, 12—track championships at Bowman Gray. It’s only fitting for Brown to drive a Cup car there.

NASCAR’s history at Bowman Gray is rich and is only getting richer. It was the first paved track NASCAR ever at, and just recently, the sanctioning body acquired a lease for the facility that runs through 2050. That means its future should be secure for all that time, and NASCAR is betting big by hosting the Clash at the quarter-mile flat oval in February. For reference, Bowman Gray last hosted a top-series NASCAR event in 1971.

“As someone who understands what it’s like to try to achieve goals and move up the racing ladder, it’s just a great opportunity for Tim and it’s something we’re proud to do,” team owner Rick Ware explained. “We’ve had the opportunity to give a lot of drivers their first Cup start, and this is one that’s very well-deserved, especially at this track.”



“At Bowman Gray, Tim really has the same opportunity as anybody else,” Ware continued. “He was with Roush for decades before he was with us. He’s a very good mechanic. He’s built all his own racecars and he understands racing. I think he’s got an inside track just because he has touched every single part of these cars. He’s a racer, and particularly at this track, he’s got a lot of experience.”

Simply getting to this point is a huge accomplishment for Brown. Just imagine if he comes close to the top of the field once the checkered flag flies, though. I’m getting excited just thinking about it.

