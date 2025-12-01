You Can Buy Paul Walker’s 2005 Ford GT

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

In the market for a Ford GT? If you like them stripeless—or if you’re just a fan of Paul Walker—and you’re in the mood to part with a whole bunch of money, the red 2005 GT that spent time in Walker’s collection is up for sale on Bring a Trailer. And yeah, it’ll probably go for dumb money.

Just how expensive is this thing going to get? Well, this exact car sold for nearly half a million dollars at RM Sotheby’s Montery Car Week auction in 2021. At the time of publication, the high bid was already north of $560,000. If you follow Bring a Trailer, you know that nothing counts until the final two minutes. For those not in the know, just think it like the final two minutes of an NFL game: they often take far, far longer than that.

The Walker halo isn’t the only thing juicing this car’s value. If you look at the GT’s auction results page on BaT, you’ll see that one hasn’t sold on the site for less than a quarter million in nearly five years. The most recent was a 2006 with 32,000 miles on it that sold for $210,000 late in 2020. The most expensive examples sport the famous Gulf livery; one of those sold for $850,000 back in August. If you’re looking for a cheap, accessible “modern” supercar, this ain’t it.

Apart from its provenance, there’s not much else you with this particular GT. It comes with a spare set of wheels and an SCT OBDII-style performance tuner; the latter wouldn’t normally give us the warmest of fuzzies, but if you were expecting a bright red supercar with a “Fast & Furious” license plate surround on it to have survived its entire life without some underhood shenanigans, you may want to re-calibrate your used-car instincts.

This auction has just two days to go. Will Walker’s ghost nudge it closer to the million-dollar mark? Doubtful, but stranger things have happened.

