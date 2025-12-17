Ford’s Mustang GT3 Evolution Could Tease a Quicker, Corvette-Beating GTD

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Ford’s latest GT3-spec Mustang is just about ready for the limelight. Returning for the 2026 season with enhancements rather than a complete overhaul, the updated race car was improved in three key ways: aerodynamics, kinematics, and old-fashioned braking performance—and all of these enhancements could very well trickle down to the GTD.

Aero and braking probably don’t require much explanation; if you’re even a casual fan of racing or high-performance cars, you know both are critical to lap times. But what exactly does Ford mean when it says it spent time improving the Mustang GT3’s kinematics? Quite literally, it refers to the science of how something moves. If you need a substitute buzzword, just think “dynamics” rather than “kinematics” and you’re basically home.

In short, the car responds better to driver inputs, but here’s the long version, straight from the horse’s (sorry) mouth:

The Evolution of Mustang GT3 | Ford Racing

“We’ve now seen the Mustang GT3 race on various circuits around the globe, on several different tire compounds, and this has furthered our understanding of where the car operates and what we need to do to extract the most out of the different tire compounds,” the company’s announcement said.

“To do this, we’ve made a more stable platform, and tuned characteristics such as anti-dive and camber gain,” it went on. “This allows the car to not only get the most out of the tire, but also make the most out of the new aerodynamic package.”

Ford didn’t actually put any of the GT3’s performance gains in writing, but that’s to be expected from an outfit looking to eke out any competitive advantage it possibly can. For the past several years, Ford has been emphasizing “Race to Road Development.” The most obvious product of that is the Mustang GTD—the road-going version currently locked in a battle for ‘ring time supremacy with the equally insane (and currently quicker) Chevy Corvette ZR1.

Could we see these latest advancements trickle down to the road car in the hopes of giving the GTD an edge over the ZR1? Ford won’t say one way or the other, but the smart money’s on “yes.”

Got a news tip? Let us know at tips@thedrive.com!