You Can Get A Ford Mustang GTD In Fully Naked Carbon Fiber Now

The 2025 Ford Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon just made its debut at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca as the region hosts Monterey Car Week. While previous versions of the mightiest factory Mustang showcased quite a bit of exposed carbon fiber, this special variant embraces the look of unpainted CF completely—almost everything except the glass and lights is naked carbon.

Ford says the Liquid Carbon model is 13 pounds lighter than a GTD Carbon Series Performance Package (the one with big visible carbon fiber elements on the hood and roof). That’s thanks to swapping sheet metal in the door for bonded carbon fiber and, of course, skipping paint. There aren’t any changes to the supercharged 5.2-liter V8, so expect the same output of 815 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque. I suppose an exceptionally talented pilot might be able to squeeze just a little more speed out of this model on account of the weight reduction, though.

Most impressively, the carbon weave on the hood, roof, rear deck, and rear wing is all designed to match up down the middle of the car, giving aesthetic consistency to the body. All Liquid Carbon GTDs will ship with the Performance Package (magnesium wheels, active aerodynamics, unique front fascia with dive planes, and a few other bits).

This version of the GTD is slated for deliveries in October. Ford has not disclosed the price, but since the GTD base is about $325,000, I would guess this one’s going to be closer to $400,000. If you can’t come up with that kind of money, at least you can enjoy looking at the car in this nice little album Ford put together. It really is quite a cool-looking machine.

Ford

Obviously, the all-carbon exterior is the star of the show here. But the Liquid Carbon GTD also gets some unique interior treatments: Black leather and Dinamica microfiber suede steering wheel, Hyper Lime stitching all over the place, and a reflective gradient down the middle of the seats.

Ford

Got a tip? Drop us a line at tips@thedrive.com.